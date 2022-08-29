Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,953 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.43 on Monday, hitting $376.59. 38,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

