Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises 2.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $154,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.91. 7,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

