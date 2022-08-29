Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,844 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $38,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

