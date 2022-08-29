Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 57.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 200,457 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 115.4% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 50.0 %

NASDAQ:DRAYW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

