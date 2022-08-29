MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading Down 33.3%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,681,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 272,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

