Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Luokung Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LKCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.22. 46,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,374. Luokung Technology has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Luokung Technology by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 272,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

