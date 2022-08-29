Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

