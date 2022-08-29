Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 294,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUCD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LUCD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. 26,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,257. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lucid Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.