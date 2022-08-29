Loop Capital Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPLK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.93.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

