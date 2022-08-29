Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 600 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,483,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.04. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EastGroup Properties Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.