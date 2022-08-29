Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 3,300 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.