Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $983,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after acquiring an additional 232,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.14. 1,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.87.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

