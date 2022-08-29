Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,230 shares of company stock worth $5,812,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

