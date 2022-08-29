Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.12. 8,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,479. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.