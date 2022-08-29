Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,355. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

