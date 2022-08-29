Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 76.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.80. 2,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,121. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.