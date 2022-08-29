Litecoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $226.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.00942660 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.89 or 1.00044662 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,857,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

