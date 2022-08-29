Linker Coin Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $307.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00129955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.