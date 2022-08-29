Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
LCTX opened at $1.45 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.56.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
