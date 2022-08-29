Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

LCTX opened at $1.45 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

