Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Linde worth $238,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.49. 6,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,105. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.14.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

