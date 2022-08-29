Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 490 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 239,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,371,090. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

