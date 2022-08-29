Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 184,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 134.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.49. 100,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430,658. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.