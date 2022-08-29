Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 287.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,239. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

