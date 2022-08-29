Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 27% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $138,506.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00276543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

