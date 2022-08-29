Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

