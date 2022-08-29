Lever Token Trading Up 7.2% This Week (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Lever Token has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Lever Token has a market capitalization of $87,963.80 and $25,348.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lever Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085573 BTC.

Lever Token Coin Profile

Lever Token (LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lever Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

