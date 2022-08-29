Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.23. 545,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,450. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

