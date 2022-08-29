Lattice Token (LTX) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $97,363.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 596.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.41 or 0.02146777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.