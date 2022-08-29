Lattice Token (LTX) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $97,363.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 596.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.41 or 0.02146777 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lattice Token Coin Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.
Lattice Token Coin Trading
