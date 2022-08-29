Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Down 3%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.17 and last traded at $79.03. Approximately 2,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,123,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,161,000 after buying an additional 73,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lantheus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

