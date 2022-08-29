Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Sells 23,500 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.2% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,191. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.44. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

