Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $80.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

