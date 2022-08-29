Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $8.49. 14,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.75.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.4319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.