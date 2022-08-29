KuCoin Token Price Tops $8.93 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $878.54 million and $2.81 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $8.93 or 0.00044811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,928.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003961 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086531 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

