Kryll Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Kryll has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002048 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $15.69 million and $162,136.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,928.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003961 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086531 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

