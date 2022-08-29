Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $23.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.30 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $904,130. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

