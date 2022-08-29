Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.41 million and $6.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00313125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00114494 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00079111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,318,142 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.