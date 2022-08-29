KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Holdings Boosted by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust makes up approximately 5.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.98% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,390. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 430.34, a current ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

