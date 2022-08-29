KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 274,900 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAHC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 120,255 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.