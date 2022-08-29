KittyCake Hits 24-Hour Volume of $118,636.00 (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. KittyCake has a market capitalization of $95,675.29 and approximately $118,636.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KittyCake has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One KittyCake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KittyCake
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KittyCake Coin Trading
