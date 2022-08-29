Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 39,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 565,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 283,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 105,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,521. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.