Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 3.9% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $68,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.36.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.