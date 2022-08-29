Kemacoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $6,378.32 and $5.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00155613 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009337 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Kemacoin
KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kemacoin
