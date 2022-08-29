Juventus Fan Token Market Cap Hits $6.99 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $5.81 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00026132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,321.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003986 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00132601 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032352 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00084945 BTC.
About Juventus Fan Token
Juventus Fan Token is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading
