JRM Investment Counsel LLC Buys 282 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 8.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock worth $13,888,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.57. 136,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,994. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

