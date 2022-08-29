JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their not rated rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
WG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).
John Wood Group Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £883.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 127.70 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 257.32 ($3.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.73.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
