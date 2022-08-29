JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their not rated rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

WG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £883.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 127.70 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 257.32 ($3.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.73.

In other news, insider Roy Franklin bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($58,482.36). In other news, insider Roy Franklin bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($58,482.36). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,938.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

