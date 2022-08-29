JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. American National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 158,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

