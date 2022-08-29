Joseph M. Cugine Acquires 602 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,878.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,053.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

CHEF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 443,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.68. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after buying an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.