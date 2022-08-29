Joint Ventures (JOINT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,805.00

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 2% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $1,374.30 and $7,805.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

