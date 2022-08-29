John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of JBSS stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $92.10.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
