John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $92.10.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.