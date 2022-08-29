JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. JOE has a market capitalization of $75.42 million and $5.32 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.83 or 0.02816401 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00820390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About JOE
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 316,996,561 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
